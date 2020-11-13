Norway criminalizes private criticism of LGTBQ people

Norway's parliament has voted to expand the protections that the LGBTQ community has enjoyed in that nation since 1981 by expanding the definition of "hate speech" that can land a person in prison.

Reuters reported Norway already was among the "most liberal countries in Europe" on the issue, "allowing trans people to legally change gender without a medical diagnosis" and more.

But "reported homophobic crimes have risen," the report said, citing an advocacy organization.

So parliamentarians agreed to expand their penal code this week.

TRENDING: Lawsuit: Out-of-state vehicles brought tens of thousands of unsealed ballots to Michigan, all for Dems

Now those found guilty of hate speech face a fine or up to a year in prison for private remarks, and a maximum of three years for public comments.

Monica Maeland, minister of justice, said transgendered people are "an exposed group when it comes to discrimination, harassment and violence."

"It is imperative that the protection against discrimination offered by the criminal legislation is adapted to the practical situations that arise," she told Reuters.

National Review's Madeleine Kearns explained the "increase" in "hate speech."

Should private criticism of LGTBQ people be criminalized? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 14% (1 Votes) 86% (6 Votes)

"We're forever hearing about this supposed rise in 'LGBTQ+ hate crimes,' and it's no wonder, really — given that the definition of what constitutes a 'hate crime' keeps being expanded. The latest example is Norway, which has just amended its penal code, first passed in 1981, to outlaw even 'private remarks' that the ruling class considers offensive," she wrote.

"LGBTQ+ ideology has been mainstreamed in every sphere of life imaginable. Still, radical gender activists will not be at rest until every private citizen repudiates biological truth and relinquishes his every doubt about their dogma."

Reuters noted that under the penal code, "people charged with violent crimes can receive harsher sentences if a judge decides their actions were motivated by someone's sexual orientation or gender identity."

Opponents of the change pointed out it could be used to criminalize free speech.

In the United Kingdom, there already are plans to criminalize speech in private homes.