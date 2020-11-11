SECTIONS
Education U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

NYC to lessen impact of student grades in determining class rank

COVID difficulties were noted by officials in urging schools to make change

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2020 at 5:43pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The “rigor” bar is getting lower and lower in New York City schools as a new recommendation by its Department of Education would lessen students’ GPAs in determining their class rank.

COVID-19-related difficulties were noted by DOE officials in urging city schools to make the change, the New York Post reports.

Schools are “encouraged to move away from using grades as a means of comparative student recognition and instead celebrate all students for navigating the significant challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×