NYC to lessen impact of student grades in determining class rank

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The “rigor” bar is getting lower and lower in New York City schools as a new recommendation by its Department of Education would lessen students’ GPAs in determining their class rank.

COVID-19-related difficulties were noted by DOE officials in urging city schools to make the change, the New York Post reports.

Schools are “encouraged to move away from using grades as a means of comparative student recognition and instead celebrate all students for navigating the significant challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.”

