Obama: Hispanics ignored racism to back Trump for single reason

Former President Barack Obama, attempting to explain why a historic number of Hispanic voters supported President Trump, claimed they ignored "racist" policies and statements because Trump "supports their views on gay marriage."

"People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump," Obama said Wednesday on "The Breakfast Club" podcast.

"But there's a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, you know, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts detainees, undocumented workers, in cages -- they think that's less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion."

In Florida, Trump won nearly half the Hispanic vote, and he flipped the Democratic stronghold of Zapata County in Texas on the Mexican border with 52.5% of the vote.

Trump pointed out in a debate with Joe Biden that it was the Obama administration that "built the cages," the chainlink fences separating children brought illegally into the country from adults for their protection.

And same-sex marriage apparently is not among the issues that swayed Hispanic voters, particularly since Trump is the first president to openly support it while Obama insisted while campaign for office he supported traditional marriage.

Jobs and law-and-order were issues Hispanic voters thought were most important, according to polls.

In the interview, Obama also charged that Republicans "internalize" a "sincere belief" that white men are victims.

“You've seen created in Republican politics this sense that white males are victims, like they're the ones who were like under attack, which obviously doesn't jibe with both history and data and economics," he said.

"But that's a sincere belief, you know, that's been internalized," he said.

"That's a story that’s being told, and how you unwind that is going to be not something that is done right away. It's going to take some time."