Palin blasts Obama for claiming she brought 'dark spirits' to Republican Party

(DAILY WIRE) – Former President Barack Obama is on the road hawking a new book, and in it he makes some startling allegations about former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

"Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party — xenophobia, anti intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward Black and brown folks — were finding their way to center stage," Obama writes in "A Promised Land," which hit bookshelves on Tuesday.

Palin fired back in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this week. "There's proof after proof after proof that he is a purveyor of untruths," she said.

