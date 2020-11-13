Login
Parler adds 5 million users as conservatives grow tired of Twitter's censorship

Growing social media platform emphasizes free speech as its mission

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2020 at 12:52pm
(LIFE NEWS) – Pro-life advocates, tired of being censored on Facebook and Twitter, are moving to the new social media platform Parler in huge numbers.

On Tuesday, Parler, which emphasizes free speech as its mission, announced that it gained 4.5 million new users since last week.

"People from all walks of life, fed up with opaque, biased content curation, inconsistent agenda-driven fact checking, and manipulative algorithms built on data mining, are joining Parler to speak free," CEO John Matze said in a statement.

