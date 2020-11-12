Login
Passenger aboard 1st Caribbean Cruise since shutdown tests positive for coronavirus

All passengers, non-essential crew told to isolate in their cabins

Published November 12, 2020 at 1:37pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A travel reporter sent to cover the first Caribbean cruise since the springtime has instead confirmed that one passenger has already tested positive for the virus on the ship, despite attempts to build a shipboard "bubble" of COVID-free staff and passengers. It's just the latest reminder of how difficult it can be to keep COVID-19 out.

So far, only one passenger has tested positive, according to a preliminary rapid test.

Sloan said the vessel's captain, Torbjorn Lund, announced the case via shipwide intercom just afternoon as the ship was anchored in the Grenadines. All passengers and non-essential crew were told to isolate in their cabins.

