Pennsylvania's top election official repeatedly attacked Trump on Twitter

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The woman in charge of overseeing Pennsylvania's ballot-counting process has repeatedly attacked President Trump, even tweeting that addressing him by his title "demeans" the office to which people elected him.

Since 2015, Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania's secretary of state, has relentlessly attacked Trump on Twitter, starting from when he was an underdog in the GOP primary.

"This is awesome," Boockvar tweeted on Dec. 11, 2015. "The absolutely epic trolling letter Jeb Bush's leadership PAC sent to Donald Trump's lawyer," before linking to an article from the Washington Post.

