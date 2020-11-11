People who rarely exercise nearly twice as likely to be depressed, anxious

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — In the midst of a particularly anxious day, or a prolonged depressive episode, the notion of clearing one’s mind and gearing up for a workout can feel downright impossible. Ironically, a study finds forcing yourself to exercise may be the best thing to do in mentally turbulent times. Researchers at University College London conclude those with low aerobic and muscular fitness are twice as likely to experience depression.

People who rarely exercise are 60 percent more likely to report feelings of intense anxiety over a seven-year follow-up period.

“Here we have provided further evidence of a relationship between physical and mental health, and that structured exercise aimed at improving different types of fitness is not only good for your physical health, but may also have mental health benefits,” says lead study author Aaron Kandola, a PhD student at UCL, in a media release.

