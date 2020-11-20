Poll: Most voters – including 1 in 3 Democrats – want special counsel to investigate Biden

A majority of registered voters say that if Joe Biden is sworn in as president, a special counsel should be appointed to investigate Biden-family business deals with communist China, Ukraine and possibly Russia.

That includes nearly one in three Democrats, according to a Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

The survey found 52% favor a special counsel, including 81% of Republicans and 32% of Democrats.

"It's not at all surprising that Republicans overwhelmingly believe a special counsel should be appointed," Rasmussen told Just the News. "It's also not surprising that nearly half of Independents agree. What is stunning is that 32% of Democrats support the idea."

He said it may be a "reflection of the deep divide" within the Democratic Party.

Among very liberal voters, 42% say a special counsel is warranted.

"These voters lacked enthusiasm for Biden throughout the campaign, but considered him the lesser of two evils compared to Trump," Rasmussen said.

The poll contacted 1,200 registered voters from Nov. 12-14.

It found 44% of men favor a special counsel, 54% of those ages 35-44 and 65-plus, 57% of whites and 34% of blacks.

Special counsel Robert Mueller spent nearly two years investigating claims of Trump campaign collusion with Russia before concluding he couldn't find sufficient evidence.

On Wednesday, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Hunter Biden and his business associates "were working deals as late as 2017 tied to communist China and Russian energy interests," reports Just the News.

The deals created potential counterintelligence concerns for Joe Biden's family, the senators said. The information comes amid recounts and court challenges in the 2020 presidential race between President Trump and Joe Biden.

A poll commissioned by the Media Research Center found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence reported by the New York Post in October linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son. Had they known, the poll found, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.