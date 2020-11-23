Login
'Poor COVID:' Leftist Hollywood elite launch into sick attack on Don Trump Jr. after COVID diagnosis

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published November 22, 2020 at 7:48pm
The announcement from Donald Trump Jr. that he has tested positive for the coronavirus triggered Hollywood celebrities into spasms of sarcasm.

"Got the Rona," he posted on Instagram Saturday. "I’m totally asymptomatic."

"Going to give it a couple days of quarantine and follow the protocols then get retested in case it was a false positive as I feel and have felt totally fine," he said.

A spokesman for the son of President Donald Trump had announced on Friday that Donald Trump Jr. was in quarantine.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

The president, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron had all tested positive for the virus in October. The president was briefly hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

News that Donald Trump Jr. tested positive brought forth a tidal wave of attacks from Hollywood's elite.

Responding to a tweet that a story on Yahoo referred to him as the son of a former reality TV star, Donald Trump Jr. send a reply via Instagram.

"You can’t make this BS up anymore. This is a real headline, you think there’s any bias in the main stream media and from big tech???🙄 You’ve got to be freaking kidding me! The hatred that they have for @realdonaldtrump and our family is absolutely disgusting," he wrote.

"That they could try to diminish all he’s accomplished in life and as president, and that they will try to pretend he’s not POTUS shows their derangement knows no bounds... Hey, they’ve been doing it for four years why stop now? Journalism as a profession is dead. It has been replaced with activism and therefore doesn’t offer anything to anyone looking to actually inform themselves."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

