(NEW YORK POST) -- Oh, you devil!

A bikini model has claimed that Pope Francis’ Instagram account liked a racy photo of her dressed in stockings and suspenders.

Natalia Garibotto, 27, said the pontiff’s verified Franciscus account was among the 133,000 that “liked” an image of her standing at a school locker with a white crop-top and a skirt barely reaching her behind.

Read the full story ›