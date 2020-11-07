SECTIONS
CommentaryTHE COMMON CONSTITUTIONALIST
P Share Print

Post-election, Trump will be just fine

Exclusive: Brent Smith sees scenario where a new cable network gives Fox a run for its money

Brent Smith By Brent Smith
Published November 6, 2020 at 7:25pm
P Share Print

Despite the conventional wisdom, I still believe that the president will pull this election out. The election fraud in several states appears too obvious for him not to prevail. And thankfully, he's not your run-of-the-mill Republican – he's a fighter.

But suppose he doesn't win. What then?

Well, you can bet Donald Trump will survive and be just fine.

What may not survive is the hapless Trump-less Republican Party, which frankly doesn't deserve to. If the radical leftists that make up the present-day Democratic Party successfully vanquish Donald Trump, how will the Republicans possibly pick up the pieces?

The smarter-than-you faux-conservatives, like David French, Bill Crystal, the Washington Examiner and, yes, the new-look Fox News will certainly not further the outsider, conservative agenda Trump put forth.

TRENDING: Tom Fitton: Trump won Tuesday according to federal election law

These guys are the deep state and will be as happy as the leftists to see Trump lose.

But I have a sneaking suspicion they won't be happy for long. I don't know whether they think they can coexist with the Democrats as they did in the good ol' days where the GOP was perfectly satisfied being the minority party, feinting opposition to Democratic policy. If this is indeed what they are hoping for, they best think again.

This is no longer your dad's or grandpa's Democratic Party, and this new party means to stamp out anything and anyone who is simply less radical than they. That means you, status quo, deep state RINOs.

Meanwhile, as the Dems ramrod their radically fascistic agenda through Congress and as the GOP begs them for a seat at the table, former President Donald Trump has a plan himself.

As someone recently mentioned, Donald Trump has an uncanny, cat-like instinct for landing on his feet. And when he does, it may be the weak-kneed Republican "centrists" who pay a greater price than even will the Democrats. Yes, the Dems are attempting to lie, cheat and steal their way into 1600 Pennsylvania, but few Republicans are going to bat for Trump.

And worse than that, Trump won't soon forget how he was so quickly jettisoned by his one-time media ally, Fox News.

Many of us on the right have posited the theory that upon his retirement from politics, however it occurs, Trump will endeavor to start his very own news network. And when he does, one of the first things he will do is likely hire away virtually all the existing true-conservative on-air talent from particularly Fox News. The first two to bolt will likely be Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

And my guess is that the arrogant S.O.B.'s at the new-look Fox won't care – to start.

But soon after they'll be forced to when their ratings and revenue tank, going from No. 1 to on par with CNN or MSNBC. And you can make book that simultaneously, the Trump News Network ratings will skyrocket. And you can bet that Trump will be front and center, rubbing it in their faces.

I'm not one for vengeance – I try my best to let things go and look to the future, but if what I and others predict comes to pass, should Trump lose, I will revel in Trump exacting revenge on these deep state D-bags and hope they all get what they so rightly deserve.

But, with any luck and some Divine intervention, we can put the Trump News Network aside for another four years.

Listen to an audio version of this column:

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Brent Smith
Brent Smith, aka The Common Constitutionalist, is a constitutional conservative who advocates for first principles – the founders' original intent and enemy of progressives. He is former Navy and a martial arts expert. Smith considers himself just an average Joe with no formal journalism background – but rather than simply complain about the state of our nation, he took to the Internet to battle the left. Check out Brent Smith's blog.







Post-election, Trump will be just fine
Why COVID statists always move the goalposts
If Democrats sweep, here's an alternative to civil war
Jake Tapper & Tony Fauci gang up on Trump
Will we be forced to take a COVID vaccine?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×