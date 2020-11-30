Prof resigns after telling Biden fans to unfriend him on Facebook

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Paul Ewell, a dean at Virginia Wesleyan University, has resigned from that position and his professor job after he criticized Joe Biden supporters on his personal Facebook page.
“If you were ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian enough to vote for Biden, I really don’t want to be your social friend on social media,” Ewell’s post said, according to a screenshot obtained by The Virginian-Pilot. (The post has since been deleted).
Ewell also taught business and economics at the private university in Norfolk and also served as the dean of the school’s global campus.
