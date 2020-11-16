Professor: Questioning systemic racism 'is itself offensive and racist'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Ahead of an event at Bucknell University featuring the new film “What Killed Michael Brown?” a professor has argued that questioning systemic racism “is itself offensive and racist.”

In a message to the campus community, biology Professor Steve Jordan responded to a notice sent on the university’s message center publicizing the upcoming event, titled “Systemic Racism: Truth or Poetic Truth? Two Perspectives.”

The Nov. 17 webinar will feature Shelby Steele, a scholar at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, and his son, filmmaker Eli Steele, as well as Roosevelt University journalism Professor John Fountain.

