Protestors heckle Biden outside his church over abortion stance

(NEW YORK POST) -- A handful of protestors heckled Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden outside his Delaware church on Sunday — telling the former veep he was a “disgrace” to the Catholic faith, photos and video shows.

Three people were spotted outside St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville holding signs decrying Biden’s position on abortion, in a photo posted on Twitter by Bloomberg News politics reporter Jennifer Epstein.

“Joe no devout Catholic supports abortion,” one of the signs read.

Read the full story ›