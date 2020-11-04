Public universities offer racially segregated groups for election stress

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- University at Buffalo students who are stressed by election results – or lack thereof – can find solace through university-promoted racial segregation.

The public university, part of the State University of New York system, is hosting two different listening sessions via Zoom on Wednesday: one for whites and one for nonwhites. The hourlong events are sponsored by UB Counseling Services.

“Stressed about the election and election results?” the Student Life website asks. “Talking to someone–or just listening–can help lower your anxiety.”

