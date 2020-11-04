SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Public universities offer racially segregated groups for election stress

Students must 'feel safe and supported' to express their true views

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2020 at 8:22pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- University at Buffalo students who are stressed by election results – or lack thereof – can find solace through university-promoted racial segregation.

The public university, part of the State University of New York system, is hosting two different listening sessions via Zoom on Wednesday: one for whites and one for nonwhites. The hourlong events are sponsored by UB Counseling Services.

“Stressed about the election and election results?” the Student Life website asks. “Talking to someone–or just listening–can help lower your anxiety.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Grocery truck drivers who supply Whole Foods threaten to strike
Public universities offer racially segregated groups for election stress
Biden introduces granddaughter as his dead son
Black Lives Matter signs 'here to stay'
Donald Trump, counterrevolutionary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×