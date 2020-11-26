Report: Ballot fraud hits 'mass scale, in broad daylight'

Only days ago, John Daniel Davidson, political editor for The Federalist, reported on an illegal "cash-for-votes scheme" that was hiding in plain sight in Nevada amid sworn allegations of vote fraud in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Native American voter advocacy groups handed out gift cards, electronics, clothing and other items to voters in tribal areas in exchange for votes.

Now he reports the Nevada Native Vote Project was "just one of many supposedly nonpartisan organizations engaged in vote-bribing and illegal electioneering, all under the thin guise of GOTV campaigns."

"Similar efforts in as many as a half-dozen other states, including every major battleground state, were undertaken by groups that worked hand in hand with the Joe Biden campaign to deliver votes for Democrats."

Danielson that while such fraud happens in each election, this time it took place "on a mass scale, in broad daylight, sometimes with the cooperation of state officials."

Whether the election actually was stolen from President Trump or not, he said, there's a bigger issue.

"It does mean something perhaps worse: unless we fix this, Americans will never trust our elections again," he wrote.

Another corrupt group, he said, is Radicalize the Vote, a partnership between NCAI-funded Native Vote and an organization called Seeding Sovereignty, which describes itself as "an Indigenous-led collective."

While claiming to be nonpartisan, RTV has been open about opposing President Trump, with online messages such as: "Every Trump sign is a desperate plea for toxic white supremacy to be seen and validated. It should remind you how fragile and threatened colonizers feel knowing their beliefs are dying an unremarkable and pitiful death."

The group also posted an interview in which Rep. Deb Haaland of News Mexico promotes Joe Biden "at length."

The organizations are evidence, he said, of "a larger, highly coordinated effort to deliver Native votes for the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign. In some cases, these efforts received indirect assistance from state lawmakers and election officials."

In Nevada, he said, lawmakers cooperated by passing a law allowing nearly unrestricted ballot-harvesting. In Arizona, Danielson wrote, "which Trump lost by three-tenths of a percentage point, Secretary of State Kate Hobbs’ office set up special online voter registration URLs for select nonprofit groups back in May. The stated goal was to increase voter registration, but the online registrations were heavily promoted by left-wing groups like Native Vote."

"The Biden campaign also worked closely with Native Vote and Radicalize the Vote, promoting the latter through its 'Natives for Biden' social media account and often showing up to distribute campaign swag at polling precincts in cooperation with Native Vote and the Nevada Native Project," he said.

"These efforts were part of a concerted outreach strategy by the Biden camp, which in July hired Clara Pratte, former chief of staff for Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, as 'tribal engagement director' for the campaign," he wrote.

Consequently, the vote in Native American communities coincided almost exactly with others that voted Democrat in Arizona.

"It’s the same story in Wisconsin, another key battleground state that Biden won by less than 21,000 votes. Native Americans make up about 1.2 percent of the state’s population, or about 70,000 people, so their votes really matter — and might have been decisive," he said. "Although there isn’t accurate exit polling of tribal areas statewide, places like Menominee County can be seen as a bellwether. The border of the county traces the Menominee reservation, whose inhabitants are 90 percent Native. Biden took Menominee County 82-13. In fact, Biden won all seven Wisconsin counties with large Native American populations."