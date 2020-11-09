SECTIONS
Republican state attorneys general ask Supreme Court to take up Pennsylvania late ballots

Say state court 'overstepped its constitutional responsibility'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2020 at 6:00pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Republican attorneys general from nearly a dozen states called upon the Supreme Court to intervene in a GOP lawsuit opposing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to extend the counting of mail-in ballots to include those that arrived up to three days after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by the time polls closed.

The attorneys general claim the Pennsylvania Supreme Court improperly overrode the wishes of the Republican-led Pennsylvania legislature.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the “friend of the court” brief on behalf of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas.

