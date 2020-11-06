SECTIONS
Money Politics
P Share Print

Republicans seeking to raise at least $60 million to fund Trump legal challenges

Both campaigns gird for a potentially protracted legal fight over the election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2020 at 6:15pm
P Share Print

(REUTERS) Republicans are asking donors for at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by President Donald Trump over the U.S. presidential election’s results, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following Tuesday’s election pitting the president against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“They want $60 million,” said a Republican donor who received solicitations from the campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×