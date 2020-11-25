Rocky Mountain high-pocrisy? Denver mayor tells people to stay home, then jets out of town

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Denver mayor’s Twitter account told citizens to “avoid travel” 30 minutes before he boarded a flight to travel to his family for Thanksgiving.

“Pass the potatoes, not COVID,” the account for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted 30 minutes before he boarded the plane, according to 9News. “Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick. Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.”

“Avoid travel, if you can,” the tweet continued. “Order your holiday meal from a local eatery. Shop online with a small business for Black Friday.”

A Hancock spokeswoman confirmed to 9News Denver that the mayor was traveling to Houston on Wednesday.

“As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver,” the spokeswoman said in a statement to 9News. “Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine.”

The mayor has repeatedly urged others to avoid traveling for the holiday.