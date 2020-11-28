Login
Russia warns U.S. it will 'respond' to future border violations in Sea of Japan

'Provocation designed to disturb the peace'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2020 at 2:38pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Russia's foreign ministry said Friday that it's lodged a formal protest with the United States over this week's incident in the Sea of Japan, calling it a "provocation designed to disturb the peace."

Russia further said Friday it's military won't hesitate to "respond" the next time the U.S. Navy brazenly violates its maritime borders. During the Tuesday encounter a Russian warship was described as chasing the US destroyer out of the area.

"We warn the U.S. not to repeat the violation. We reserve the right to respond in the future," a foreign ministry statement said.

