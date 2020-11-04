SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S.ELECTION 2020
P Share Print

Sarah McBride becomes 1st transgender state senator in U.S. history

Highest-ranking openly transg official in America

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2020 at 12:15am
P Share Print

(POLITICO) -- Sarah McBride, national press secretary at the Human Rights Campaign, has become the first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history after winning a state Senate seat in Delaware on Tuesday night.

McBride’s win, which was reported by The New York Times, means she will be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country. She is part of a surge of transgender candidates running for office this election cycle.

McBride, who made history at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 when she became the first openly transgender person to speak at any major-party convention in the U.S., was expected to win the heavily Democratic 1st state Senate District, which includes parts of Wilmington.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×