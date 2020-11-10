School with $50 million COVID deficit is hiring 10 profs to teach 'race and decolonization'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Public health “experts” tell us that combating racism (by chanting and marching side-by-side) is more important that following the daily restrictions we’ve accepted in every other part of life with COVID-19.

Is anyone really surprised, then, that an art school with a $50 million deficit “as a result of the prolonged lockdown this year” is investing new money in a massive expansion of a subject so tangential to its mission?

Artnet News reports that the Rhode Island School of Design is hiring at least 10 new faculty members “specializing in race, decolonization, and cultural representation” in less than a year.

