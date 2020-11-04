School policy changed to justify ban on 'Jesus Loves Me' mask

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Mississippi elementary school retroactively banned religious expression on face masks a day after ordering a student to remove her “Jesus Loves Me” mask, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday against the school district, board of education and individual officials.

Online metadata show the mask policy was modified less than an hour after Lydia Booth’s mother called the school demanding to know why she was required to remove her religious mask (above) the previous day.

The Alliance Defending Freedom is representing the nine-year-old and her parents Matthew and Jennifer Booth. While she’s referred to as “L.B.” in the lawsuit, the public interest law firm identifies her by name in a one-page case summary.

