School tells student to remove 'offensive' MAGA hat

(KUSI.COM) – KUSI News has obtained an email sent to all staff from La Jolla County Day's Head of School, Gary Krahn.

The controversy that emerged from Krahn's email to LJCD staff is in regards to one of their students showing up to school wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Krahn's email reads, "We also had a student wear a MAGA Hat today. I have talked with that student who now understands why that hat is offensive to our community. He will not wear it again. In addition his mom said that she is embarrassed by his actions. She will fulfill her role as a parent. We will continue to grow as a community that sees and values the dignity of all people."

