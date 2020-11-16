Schumer: Biden could forgive $50,000 in student debt with executive order

(CNBC) -- In a recent interview with Anand Giridharadas, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer suggested that President-elect Joe Biden should issue significant student loan forgiveness through an executive order, describing a possible FDR-style agenda during Biden’s first 100 days.

“I have a proposal with Elizabeth Warren that the first $50,000 of debt be vanquished,” said Schumer. “And we believe that Joe Biden can do that with the pen as opposed to legislation.”

Schumer also mentioned policies to address climate change, wealth inequality, immigration reform and criminal justice reform. “It’s a big, bold agenda,” he said. “My job is to get as much of that passed and get the votes for it, which obviously is not something I can snap my fingers and do.”

