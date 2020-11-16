Sidney Powell: Impeach John Roberts if he dismisses election fraud

Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell promised Monday in an interview with Rush Limbaugh's guest host Mark Steyn that compelling evidence that millions of votes were shifted in favor of Joe Biden through electronic voting machines will be revealed and end up before the Supreme Court.

"I feel very optimistic the truth will get out," she told Steyn. "Of course, everybody on the face of the earth now is trying to suppress it, including people in our own government.

"But I won't quit until it's out and (we) release the Kraken," she said, invoking a line from the monster fantasy film "Clash of the Titans."

The former federal prosecutor, who resurrected Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's case after becoming his lead attorney, said she believes the case she's now building for the Trump campaign will wind up in the Supreme Court.

TRENDING: WATCH: Biden fan gets instant justice for faceoff with Trump supporter

Steyn asked asked Powell if the justices will be "as eager to sweep it under the rug" as have establishment media, social media and Democrats.

"I don't think so, Mark," she replied. "I think the evidence is going to be so overwhelming, and I would warn any state right now that thinks they're going to certify this election to rethink it very seriously. Because what they're certifying is their own fraud and their own complicity in fraud."

Steyn cautioned that it appears Chief Justice John Roberts has no appetite for getting involved in an election.

"If that isn't big enough for him to take the case, he should be impeached," she said.

Should John Roberts be impeached if he dismisses election fraud? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In an interview Sunday with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Powell said Trump "won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose."

"We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections," Powell said of the Smartmatic software in Dominion Voting Machines.

In another interview Sunday, with Eric Bolling for his "America This Week" program, Powell said the Trump team is facing "an election that was absolutely rigged."

"It's going to blow the mind of everyone in this country when we get it all together and can explain it with the affidavits and the experts that have come forward," she said.

'Donald Trump won overwhelmingly'

In her interview Monday with Steyn, Powell said the equipment by the Canada-based company Dominion Voting Systems used in 30 states was "specifically created and designed by Venezuelan money interests to rig elections for Hugo Chavez and then for Maduro."

"It has been exported internationally, I understand, to rig an election in Argentina, and it has has been used to rig this election, to make it appear the votes were for Mr. Biden, when Donald Trump won overwhelmingly," said Powell.

"These machines are so hackable a 15-year-old could do it," she said.

She said she's "in the process of collecting evidence through a firehose -- to the point it feels like a tsunami now -- of honest patriotic people, American citizens, who are coming forward to tell us exactly what was going on."

Powell said she got word Monday that 100 Dominion employees have removed their affiliation with the company from their LinkedIn accounts and that Dominion "is scrubbing names of people like crazy."

'I am livid'

Powell said some of her "math experts" have identified "the algorithm that was being run to change votes."

Dominion's own manual "says it can do that," she said.

The system was programmed, Powell said, "to run 67% for Biden," and votes were injected multiple times at that ratio, by the hundreds of thousands.

She said it happened 20 minutes apart at least twice in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

"The level and width of the corruption is what the American people have felt for a long time, but we're just now getting people to come forward because it's so bad and they've realized that I'm here and I will fight for it until we get it out there," she said.

She emphasized that she's talking about voting machines and not optical scanners that simply count the votes.

"I am livid about all of it. I'm livid about the level of corruption," she said. "I am livid that the FBI and the CIA haven't done anything about the complaints that they've received, which just makes me want to know even more: Who's been paid what and who is responsible for all of this, and who's paid whom to buy their elections."

Powell said that she may file class action suits against states.

"The legislatures in the states need to take control right now and reject the certifications, especially the swing states that were so heavily influenced by these hundreds of thousands of vote changes," she said.

'That is a very, very big claim'

Bolling, in his "America This Week" interview Sunday, posed to Powell the question many are asking: Is there proof?

"Yes," Powell replied.

She said the Justice Department, the FBI and the intelligence communities have known about the Dominion vulnerabilities.

"So, why nothing has been done about it yet is beyond my comprehension," she said. "But I'm fixing to go public, because I'm not going to stand by and watch the American public be defrauded of their chosen leader in a free country -- a country that's supposed to be free, not run by Venezuela or China."

Bolling asked Powell to clarify whether it's a software "glitch" or "something more nefarious."

"It's a feature of the system. It was designed with a back door so that people could watch in real time and calculate with an algorithm how many votes they need to change to make the result they wanted to create," she said.

"How did you find out about this?" Bolling asked.

"People have come to me with information," Powell replied.

"I think when people realize there is somebody they can trust who will actually do something about it, they speak up. We have a lot of patriots in this country. They are absolutely fed up to the gills with corruption at every level of governement. They have no trust in our public institutions now, and we will not let this election be stolen or any cheating to survive."

Bolling asked Powell to make it clear that she is saying "there is an actual way to change the vote tallies within the system."

"That's exactly right," Powell said.

"That is a very, very big claim there," Bolling said. "I mean that would be voter fraud defined, right there. What is the next step?"

"It's massive criminal voter fraud, writ large, across at least 29 states where it was happening," Powell said.

"Anytime a voting machine was connected to the internet, and we have evidence that many were -- it was obviously happening," she said.

See the interview with Bolling: