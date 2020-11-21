Sidney Powell will save the nation 'within the next two weeks'

(NEWSMAX) – Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell Friday claimed her team will be able to prove, in court, all of their claims concerning the election "within the next two weeks," as "we have more than enough evidence now."

"We have more evidence now than the present population is imprisoned on," Powell told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo, while laughing off a statement from Dominion Voting Systems denying the attorneys' claim that the company's software was used to pull votes away from President Donald Trump and give them to Democrat challenger Joe Biden, and that the company had ties to Venezuela.

"All I can tell you is that well, the company might have somehow severed or tried to sever the relationships recently, I don’t know how they are parsing their words, but I can tell you that the company was started with Venezuelan money in Venezuela for the express purpose of rigging elections for Hugo Chavez," Powell said.

