Skin-cancer risk from tanning, sunbathing worse than previously thought

Researchers say exposure to ultraviolet light triggers multiple mutations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2020 at 8:52pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- PULLMAN, Wash. — The risk of getting skin cancer from tanning beds or sunbathing appears to be much worse than many think. Scientists at Washington State University say exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light triggers multiple mutations.

The study finds exposure to DNA-damaging ultraviolet light used in tanning beds could cause malignant melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Their research also discovered a single intense dose to ultraviolet-B radiation, coming in sunlight, is enough to cause abnormal mutations.

While UV light has been linked to skin cancer for some time, researchers are still learning about how damaging it can be. UV light is a form of electromagnetic radiation, which comes from the sun and man-made sources like tanning beds.

