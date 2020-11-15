'Skyscraper of the Year' award goes to Russia's Lakhta Center

(ZEROHEDGE) – For the first time in its two-decade history, the annual Emporis Skyscraper Awards, the world's most distinguished prizes for high-rise architecture, awarded a Russian project. The Lakhta Center skyscraper in St. Petersburg received the "skyscraper of the year" award on Nov. 10.

Designed by Gorproject and RMJM, the 1,515 feet (462 meters) Lakhta Center is Europe's tallest skyscraper and the 15th-tallest globally – also the new headquarters of Russia's state-owned multinational energy corporation, Gazprom. The building will open to the public in 2021.

According to Emporis' statement, they chose the Lakhta Center as the favorite because of the "skyscraper's unusual form." If you had to ask us, the building's form appears to resemble one of Russia's hypersonic missiles deployed with the military.

