Something went wrong on the Dems' road to revolution

"I think a lot of Democrats are hurt," said Van Jones, CNN's self-described "Communist" pundit, after the election. "We wanted to see a repudiation of [President Donald Trump's] direction for the country. … The fact that it's this close … hurts."

Jones, like his leftist comrades in and out of mainstream media who have hijacked the Democratic Party, fabricated a fake narrative of Trump as evil – and then came to believe their own dishonest propaganda. Surely, they assumed, everyone hates Trump as much as we do.

Leftists discovered on election night that 68 million Americans, including 26% of non-white voters, love Donald Trump.

Despite 93% negative news stories about Trump, Americans did not "repudiate" the president's America First, pro-capitalism, pro-individualism policies.

Americans on Election Day voted to reelect Trump and "repudiate" the extremism and hate-filled politics of today's deranged Democratic Party.

To hard-core leftists, Nov. 3 was to be their long-planned revolution.

Their model was Marxist, but also historical. "Remember, remember, the 5th of November," the English still teach their children of radical terrorist Guy Fawkes and the 1605 "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up Parliament, its lawmakers and King James I.

In the 2005 movie "V for Vendetta," released to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Gunpowder Plot, victorious terrorist revolutionaries wore Guy Fawkes masks, destroyed Parliament and conquered society with their radical zeal.

In 2020, terrorist-applauding leftists hiding behind the mask of Joe Biden have attempted to overthrow traditional America and turn it into a conquered province of global government ruled by a one-party state. Democracy would be replaced by The Party, which would impose superior policies on everybody and liquidate our obsolete DWAM (Dead White American Male) Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights.

All media would become one giant MSNBC (Marxist-Socialist NBC) preaching the Party line. Those not toeing this line will be "canceled." Those who bow submissively toward the new world capital in Beijing, as Biden has, would experience the dawn of Communist Heaven on Earth.

This revolution was a do-or-die gamble for the radical "woke" Democratic Party. It had to seize both the White House and the U.S. Senate to create a One Party State and disarm the citizenry.

Biden let slip that he was assembling "the most extensive voter fraud organization in history." Between globalist billionaires and likely hidden funding from Communist China, Democrats launched $100 million campaigns against both Senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Democrats even spent $69 million against liberal GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. But their attempt to destroy these lawmakers failed.

Something went wrong with the Democrats' own gunpowder plot. Republicans, facing Democrat spending of an unprecedented $10 billion or more, were supposed to lose at least 15 seats in the House of Representatives, but instead gained seven.

Democrats expected to take over the U.S. Senate, but Republicans retained control – thwarting leftist plans to pack the Supreme Court, pack the Senate with four forever-leftist senators by making Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., into states, and pack the United States electorate with millions of new illegals to be given immediate citizenship and the right to vote.

Democrats, unable to buy the election, could only beat Trump by cheating.

From Nevada to Pennsylvania, Democrats have prevented certified polling place and election-count watchers from observing their procedures. Nevada lawmakers recently authorized "ballot harvesting," and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (all Democrats) ruled that mailed-in ballots without a valid signature or postmark would count. Under federal law, only state legislatures, not courts, have legal authority to change election law.

President Trump noted that in key battleground Democrat-run states, he was winning on election night, but by next morning vote counts had swung far leftward, prompting speculation.

Pennsylvania purportedly counted 125,000 ballots of uncertain origin overnight with no observers present to monitor them. One "batch" of ballots was suspiciously identified as 23,277 votes "all for Biden."

Wisconsin reportedly counted more ballots than the total number of its registered voters.

In Michigan, 100,000 ballots were found, all filled in as votes for Biden. Three vehicles with out-of-state license plates were seen unloading many boxes of ballots at one counting facility.

Windows were covered at one facility so no one could photograph the ballot counters – but why would honest people object to being watched during an open and transparent vote count?

Americans repudiate election stealing. Witnessing this blatant attempted leftist theft of our government "hurts." We shall remember this 3rd of November forever, and "cancel" the evildoers.

