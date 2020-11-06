S&P 500 closes flat, but posts best week since April, even undecided election

(CNBC) Stocks closed mostly flat on Friday as traders looked for clarity around the presidential and congressional election results.

The S&P 500 ended the session down about 1 point at 3,509.44. The Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1% to 11,895.23. The Dow Jones Industrial dipped 66.78 points, or 0.2%, to end the day at 28,323.40.

Energy and financials were the worst-performing sectors in the S&P 500, falling 2.1% and 0.8%, respectively. UnitedHealth led the Dow lower with a decline of nearly 2%.

