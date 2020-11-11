SECTIONS
S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise as investors buy tech shares beaten up this week

Dow closes flat

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2020 at 4:14pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday as tech shares recovered some of their losses from earlier in the week at the expense of names who would benefit from an economic recovery.

The broader-market index closed 0.8% higher at 3,572.66 and the Nasdaq jumped 2% to 11,786.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average — which had been the stalwart early this week — struggled, falling 21 points, or 0.1%, to 29,397.63.

Apple gained 3%. Netflix climbed 2.2%. Facebook and Amazon rose 1.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Alphabet closed 0.6% higher, and Microsoft was up by 2.6%.

