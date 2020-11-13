How to steal a country

Joe Biden "was able to steal" the election. This leftist praise came Wednesday from Chiara de Blasio, the 25-year-old radical daughter of ultra-leftist Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Biden's attempted theft of the United States government has not relied on clever or artful scheming. It has been a criminally crude gangster snatch-and-grab strong-arm robbery enabled by corrupt election officials and partisan news media willing to cover up wrongdoing by their Democratic ideological comrades.

The left-leaning media declare that Republicans have "no evidence" that large-scale cheating enabled Biden to win key states. The media never mention that certified Republican voting and vote-count watchers were illegally blocked by Democrats in key states from witnessing close-up the counting of many hundreds of thousands of votes.

In Michigan, Democrats covered windows with cardboard to prevent any telephoto camera lens from recording what partisan counters were doing 50 feet or more away. One large carton of uncertain origin was marked 23,277 ballots, "all for Biden."

In Georgia, a broken water pipe in a distant building became the pretext for Democrats to halt vote counting and tell Republican watchers to go home; as soon as the Republicans left, vote counting resumed, and President Donald Trump's lead was within hours slashed by a flood of suspect ballots for Biden.

Georgia has ordered a hand recount, but what is this worth if Democrats have co-mingled fake ballots with genuine ones? Hundreds of signed, notarized affidavits attest that widespread theft and "irregularities" witnessed taking place – but how can Trump's legal team document how many votes this largest robbery in American political history stole?

The good news is that vote-counting computer systems often leave footprints, patterns that provide evidence of cheating. As reported by Gateway Pundit, an anonymous study claims that Dominion Voting System software, used to count votes in many states, in Pennsylvania switched 220,883 votes cast for Trump to Biden, and that another 941,248 votes cast for Trump were lost. If this proves true, Trump won Pennsylvania. As was said in ancient Rome, "Let justice be done, though the heavens fall."

The Supreme Court should halt state certifications and deadlines while such evidence is evaluated.

But Democrats are trying to create a fait accompli, the illusion that a Biden presidency is an accomplished fact that cannot be reversed without plunging the nation into conflict.

Biden promised during the first presidential debate not to claim he is president-elect until the election is certified.

But the actual election will be by the Electoral College around Dec. 14 (or later, if vote totals before the court are still in dispute). Trump attorney Jenna Ellis says she might call herself "president-elect" because the same number of states have thus far certified her election as Biden's – zero.

As to deciding on the legitimacy of the election, the Supreme Court should adopt the same legal standard used to "prove" adultery. If John Doe spends the night with Jane Roe, a woman not his wife, at the No Tell Motel, nobody will be able to photograph them in flagrante delicto. But it is sufficient to prove that Doe had the "motive and opportunity" to commit adultery.

Likewise, Democrats are motivated to oust Trump, and violated law by locking out Republican observers – in one case in defiance of a judge's order – to create the opportunity to cheat. This process led to sudden reversals from Trump winning to losing in several states, which should be proof enough of decisive vote theft to warrant the Supreme Court ordering several new state elections, though the heavens fall on leftist hell-raisers.

On Jan. 5, Georgia will hold runoff elections for its two U.S. Senate seats, which could give Democrats unlimited power to remake the government to prevent Republicans from ever winning another national election.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman has already urged Democrats to move temporarily to Georgia and register to vote to win these runoffs, even though this violates Georgia state law. Democrats might spend as much as $10 billion from wealthy globalist donors, such as Biden-owning Communist China, in a naked attempt to snatch and grab America's government.

Republicans in key battleground states control the legislatures, which could name their own pro-Trump Electoral College delegate slates. The U.S. House of Representatives, majority Democrat, could second-guess this, but it could cast only one vote per state, 27 of which have Republican legislatures.

Republican state legislatures should conduct fair and thorough audits of computerized voting systems, including source code, and by-hand audits of every vote. Do not surrender our democratic republic forever to criminals.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.