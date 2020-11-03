SECTIONS
MoneyON WALL STREET
P Share Print

Stocks rally on Election Day, as Dow jumps more than 500 points

'Ultimately, the markets want clarity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2020 at 4:13pm
P Share Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks jumped on Tuesday as investors hoped a clear winner would emerge from the U.S. presidential election and a delayed, or contested, result would be avoided.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 554.98 points higher, or up 2.1%, at 27,480.03. The 30-stock average hit its high of the day in the session’s final minutes and briefly traded more than 700 points higher. The S&P 500 climbed 1.8% to 3,369.16 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.9% to 11,160.57. It was the second-best Election Day performance for the S&P 500 on record.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and JPMorgan Chase both gained more than 4% to lead the blue-chip Dow higher. Industrial and financials were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500, gaining more than 2% each.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×