EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Student loan debt continues its upward climb

Glut of student loan money pushed up cost of college education

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 3:13pm
(SCHIFF GOLD) – Student loan debt continues to surge despite falling college enrollment.

In Q3, student loan balances rose by $23 billion from the second quarter, according to the latest Federal Reserve data. Forty-five million Americans now owe $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. Total outstanding student loan balances have surged by $54 billion year-on-year.

Enrollment in colleges and universities dropped by over 231,000 students to a total of 17.97 million between 2018 and 2019. The drop in enrollment between those two years continued a trend we’ve seen since university enrollment peaked in 2011. That year, 20.14 million students were enrolled in colleges and universities. Since then, enrollment has dropped by 10.8%.

