Student op-ed: Shut down the country if 'Republicans steal the election'

People should not work or shop, the pupil said

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2020 at 2:37pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Cornell University student argued in an opinion piece today that the country should be prepared for a “general strike” in the event “Republicans steal the election.”

“The 2020 election is an inflection point,” in the “Republican assaults on democracy,” according to Elijah Fox, a student at the Ivy League university.

“If Trump steals the election by way of the already-packed courts, we, the People, should launch a general boycott of the economy,” Fox said.

