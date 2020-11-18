Student paper interprets Scott Atlas 'rise up' tweet against lockdown as inciting violence

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- How do you think it would have responded when Martin Luther King Jr. called on black people to rise up against the Jim Crow South?

The Stanford Daily ran a thinly veiled hit piece on Scott Atlas, the anti-lockdown representative on President Trump’s coronavirus task force and senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, in response to an Atlas tweet against new COVID-19 restrictions unilaterally imposed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept,” the former Stanford Med chief of radiology (above) wrote, appending the hashtags #FreedomMatters #StepUp. Atlas was referring to a report that Whitmer had imposed a three-week “epidemic order” that shut down schools, restaurants, theaters, stadiums and non-professional organized sports.

