Student threatens to beat up pro-Trump student, college won't say if it punished her

Her tweets show no sign the university contacted her

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2020 at 4:56pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A self-identified student in Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine made a threat of physical violence against another MSU student for her political beliefs. She also sought the location of the student’s residence.

The university refuses to tell the College Fix if it did anything in response to the threat – even reporting the threat to law enforcement.

Campus Reform reports the threat was prompted by student Madelyn Winstead promoting a Nov. 1 “Trump Parade” in which students would drive through campus promoting the president’s re-election.

Read the full story ›

