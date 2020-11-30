Login
Students organize 'Queeristan' event series to support LGBT Muslims

'Broad' support from Muslims at Duke, organizer says

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2020 at 10:24pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Muslim students at Duke University have organized a series of events to promote acceptance of homosexuality and other LGBTQ-related issues and to create a community for gay Muslims.

The event series, called Queeristan, aims to connect LGBTQ Muslims to one another at the private university in North Carolina. It is a collaboration of the school’s Center for Muslim Life and the student publication Juhood Magazine.

“As far as the CML receiving criticism here and there, the answer is yes,” Joshua Salaam, the center’s director, told The College Fix via email. The Fix had asked if the Muslim community had criticized the promotion of LGBTQ issues.

Read the full story ›

