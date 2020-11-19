Study finds tens of thousands of businesses permanently closed from lockdown in Washington alone

(NOQ REPORT) – Washington has always been a bellwether for the nation economically. It's a mid-sized economy with progressive policies that often demonstrate the state of financial affairs for Democrat-run states. Unlike its fellow west-coast progressive states of Oregon and California, Washington is much more reliant on small businesses, which is why it's so important to follow as a nationwide economic indicator.

Based upon a study released today, Washington is indicating very tough times ahead even if the lockdowns were all ended immediately. Unfortunately, they're getting stricter, not ramping down in most states across the country.

Despite the clear challenges the state is facing based upon an irrational fear of a disease that has a tremendously high recovery rate for those under the age of 50, Governor Jay Inslee is expanding lockdown protocols. In his failing efforts to somehow slow the spread, he's sentencing his state to continued destitution and removing most hope of a return to the vibrant economy he inherited.

