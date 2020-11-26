Login
SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Suit threatened against school that won't let student out of class pushing anti-white racism

Superintendent 'doubled down and retaliated' against student and mother

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2020 at 10:11pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A charter school in Nevada has rebuffed a student trying to opt out of a mandatory class that promotes discrimination against whites, according to his mother.

Gabrielle Clark’s lawyer warned Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus in a letter last week that the school was violating mother and son’s constitutional rights and creating a “hostile and divisive educational environment.”

It also claimed Superintendent Steve Popper “doubled down and retaliated” against Clark and her son “on multiple occasions” after they sought an accommodation.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×