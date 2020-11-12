Login
SECTIONS
Health MoneyTESTING THE FAITH
P Share Print

Survey: 48 percent of pastors have seen economic shortfalls for churches in 2020

'The economic impact of COVID-19 has been very uneven, and that includes churches'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 2:13pm
P Share Print

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Nearly half of U.S. Protestant Pastors are saying the current economy is negatively impacting their congregations, according to new findings by the Nashville-based LifeWay Research.

Forty-eight percent of pastors said the economic impact on their church has been negative with 15 percent noting that it has been very negative.

Conversely, 15 percent believed the economy has had a positive effect on their churches, with 4 percent saying that there has been "a very positive impact."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×