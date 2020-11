(TAYLOR PRESS) The Taylor Police Department conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of a Taylor High School teacher for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Blanca Fransua Claudio Laracuente, 28, has been charged with sexual assault of a child, and improper relationship between educator and student. Both charges are second degree felonies. The victim is a 16-year-old male student.

