Tesla's Supercharger Network in Australia officially costs more than gas fill-up

Puts an end to years-long claims that recharging its vehicles offered savings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2020 at 3:23pm
(ZEROHEDGE) -- Using the Tesla Supercharger network, it is now costlier to recharge your vehicle than it is to gas up at a traditional gas station, according to a new report from Australia-based WhichCar.

The news came as a result of a "recent price increase" to use the Superchargers and - stop us if you've heard this one - "incorrect fuel figures on the Tesla website".

This, of course, puts an end to Tesla's years long claims that recharging its vehicles offered savings versus traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

