'Throw the turkey' at holiday guests for gender wrongthink, says news company

'A pie also works, and offers an added comedic effect'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2020 at 10:28pm
(BREITBART) -- A left-wing writer on a website devoted to “sex, abortion, parenthood, and power,” is encouraging readers to confront Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists — or TERFS — during Thanksgiving gatherings, including physical confrontation.

The article states:

So what can you do if there’s a TERF at your Thanksgiving table? We’ve got some ideas. Throw the turkey at them. If you do not have the upper-body strength to throw the turkey, you can opt for something slightly easier to lift like a handful of mashed potatoes or some stuffing. A pie also works, and offers an added comedic effect.

Read the full story ›

