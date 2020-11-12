Ticketmaster to 'verify COVID vaccination status' before issuing concert passes

(INFORMATION LIBERATION) – Ticketmaster is planning to require customers to verify coronavirus vaccination status with a digital passport on their smartphones or prove coronavirus-free status with a test in order to attend live events, according to reports.

From CBS LA, "Ticketmaster To Verify COVID Vaccination Status Of Fans Before Issuing Concert Passes": Ticketmaster is working on a plan to use smart phones to verify whether customers have been vaccinated or tested for coronavirus, according to Billboard. While the plan is still in its early phases, Billboard reports the process would involve fans using the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms and vaccine and testing distributors.

