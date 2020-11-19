A total of 4 Harvard students donated to Trump's re-election campaign

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – There's a reason William F. Buckley Jr. said he'd rather be governed by "the first 400 people listed in the Boston telephone directory than … the faculty of Harvard University."

More than 99 percent of presidential campaign donations by Harvard teaching faculty went to Democrat Joe Biden's campaign – $317,835 from 270 people, according to The Harvard Crimson review of Federal Election Commission filings from January 2017-October 2020. A total of five faculty donated to President Trump's re-election campaign – $3,030.

The people paying to be brainwashed by Harvard faculty – enrolled students – were only slightly more diverse. Nearly 99 percent of their presidential campaign donations went to Biden – $24,136. Even fewer students – four – donated to Trump's campaign, for a measly $246. (The Crimson doesn't say how many students donated to Biden.)

Read the full story ›