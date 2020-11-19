Login
Trapped travelers in Australia 'scream from hotel' after another 2-week quarantine

Some are being forced to stay despite testing negative for COVID

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2020 at 12:18pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Harrowing scenes are surfacing at the Peppers Adelaide medi-hotel in South Australia, where travelers who were already in a 14 day quarantine have been told that they have to undergo the 2 week process for a second time.

This has resulted in guests screaming from their balconies to be released from the hotel, where some are being forced to stay despite testing negative for Covid, according to news.com.au.

The standoff comes as the country tries to deal with a local cluster of cases that has more than doubled. More than 4000 people locally, who are considered "close contacts" have been quarantined, as a result.

