Trump camp requests Wisconsin recount amid 'irregularities'

With Wisconsin's vote-count completed, showing Joe Biden ahead by 20,697 votes, the Trump campaign is requesting a recount, citing "reports of irregularities."

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said that despite "ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be."

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results, he said in a statement.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission pointed out via Twitter that the 20,000 margin is reported by media outlets and is not an official count. The commission won't start getting official numbers from county clerks until next week, the Washington Examiner reported.

TRENDING: Woman behind Trump breaks out anti-Democrat stunt, totally steals the show

Media outlets called Wisconsin for Biden on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trump campaign, however, regards it as one of seven states still in play, with Joe Biden at 227 electoral votes and President Trump at 214.

On Wednesday morning, Biden overtook Trump's lead in Wisconsin (10 electoral votes) and Michigan (16), and he leads in Nevada (6) and Arizona (11).

Media also have called Arizona for Biden, but the Trump campaign said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters that its data predict a Trump victory by 30,000 votes.

Are Democrats trying to illegally sway the election for Joe Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump is ahead in Alaska (3), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15) and Pennsylvania (20).

Pennsylvania has extended the deadline for mail-in votes to be received from Election Day until three days later, after a ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Stepien didn't specify the "irregularities." But in one of many tweets flagged by Twitter as "misleading about an election or other civic process," Trump said that Democrats "are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!"

In another tweet, the president referred to a "ballot dump" in Michigan overnight of more than 200,000 ballots that many Twitter users saw as suspicious.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted," the president wrote on Twitter. "VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!"

See the graph, based on an ABC News map with data from Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight:

And in Michigan, the Trump campaign flagged a similar "ballot dump" in Michigan and filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims "to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted."

"We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," the campaign said in a statement.

Republicans also have filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania seeking to throw out votes in a county that contacted some voters to give them an opportunity to "cure" problems with their absentee ballots.

'Fraud on the American public'

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, with officials in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin determining no winner would be announced on Election Night, Trump told supporters at the White House that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," he said. "We were getting ready to win the election. Frankly, we did win the election."

Trump said his campaign will go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"We want all voting to stop," he said. "We don't want them to find ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list."

The Supreme Court last month rejected a Republican request for a stay on a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allows mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrived by 5 p.m. Friday. The justices ruled 4-4 not to issue the stay, allowing the state to extend the deadline. Since that ruling, the vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been filled by Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Nothing unusual about all this?

Conservative political analyst and legal scholar Mark Levin charged the media "are playing with the electoral map and their declarations of who won what states, and in virtually every case it assists the Biden campaign."

"North Carolina, Georgia, Alaska should all be called now for President Trump," he wrote in a Twitter thread. "There was no legitimate reason to call Arizona early for Biden with so much of the vote out. There was no reason to sit on Florida and Ohio for hours when those outcomes were quite clear."

Levin said the purpose is to make it appear that the president is not close to the 270 electoral vote number to win the presidency and will not be reelected.

He pointed to delays throughout the night in counting mail-in votes in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee and Detroit.

"This is followed by commentators telling us that there's nothing unusual about all of this," that delays in counting votes happen all the time.

"Really, we've experienced this before? In all these states? Nonsense," he said. "Meanwhile, the Democrats have been litigating in states for months to change existing election laws to help Biden and the Democrats.

"They set in place the mail-in voting chaos, some states literally a few months ago."

In Erie, Pennsylvania, an investigation is underway into a claim that 100 Republican ballots were destroying at a polling site.